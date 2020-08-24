Jeanette Neva Bourque Blanchard, a native of Gonzales and resident of Baton Rouge, died peacefully at The Haven at Windermere surrounded by her children on Saturday, August 22, 2020. The children have requested a private service be held at Resthaven Funeral Home. Interment is in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Survived by her children and spouses, Dale Blanchard and wife Nancy, Jan Cobb and husband Carl, Gary Blanchard and wife Pam, and Kay Hannaman and husband Chris; sister-in-law Mary Claire Bourque; grandchildren, Alyssa Bell and husband Keith, Jake Blanchard and wife Lacy, Carey Jackson and husband Justin, Brady Cobb, Chad Blanchard and wife Kathy, Brett Blanchard, Blake Hannaman and wife Rita, Taylor and Chase Hannaman; great-grandchildren, Bailey and Bry Bell, Lainy Guidroz and Jake Blanchard, Jr., Camille, Charlee, and Cullyn Jackson, Parker and Ian Blanchard, and Harrison Hannaman. Preceded in death by husband, Sidney "Paco" Blanchard. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Retired from Goudchaux's. She loved cooking, traveling, and having get togethers with family and friends. Special thanks to her sitters Cynthia Wilson, Lisa Rodney, the wonderful people at Audubon Hospice, and all the employees at The Haven at Windermere. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.