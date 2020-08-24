1/1
Jeanette Neva Bourque Blanchard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette Neva Bourque Blanchard, a native of Gonzales and resident of Baton Rouge, died peacefully at The Haven at Windermere surrounded by her children on Saturday, August 22, 2020. The children have requested a private service be held at Resthaven Funeral Home. Interment is in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Survived by her children and spouses, Dale Blanchard and wife Nancy, Jan Cobb and husband Carl, Gary Blanchard and wife Pam, and Kay Hannaman and husband Chris; sister-in-law Mary Claire Bourque; grandchildren, Alyssa Bell and husband Keith, Jake Blanchard and wife Lacy, Carey Jackson and husband Justin, Brady Cobb, Chad Blanchard and wife Kathy, Brett Blanchard, Blake Hannaman and wife Rita, Taylor and Chase Hannaman; great-grandchildren, Bailey and Bry Bell, Lainy Guidroz and Jake Blanchard, Jr., Camille, Charlee, and Cullyn Jackson, Parker and Ian Blanchard, and Harrison Hannaman. Preceded in death by husband, Sidney "Paco" Blanchard. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Retired from Goudchaux's. She loved cooking, traveling, and having get togethers with family and friends. Special thanks to her sitters Cynthia Wilson, Lisa Rodney, the wonderful people at Audubon Hospice, and all the employees at The Haven at Windermere. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 24 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved