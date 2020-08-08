Jeanette Roshto "Fay" Covington, a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all who knew her, passed peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at her residence at the age of 78. She was a native of Port Allen and a resident of Brusly. Fay was a retired manager of Cake Palace. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Tuesday, August 11th, 9 to 11 a.m. with a graveside service followed by burial at 11:20 a.m. at Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine, led by Jon Nelson. Fay is survived by her son, Lonnie and wife Susan Ellwood Covington; daughter, Gina Quatrevingt; grandchildren, Dawn Cicero, Angela Collins, Chris Quatrevingt, and Robert Quatrevingt; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Dillon, Austen, Ryan, Jeremy, Chase, and Bradley; sisters, Florie Robertson and Frieda Vind; lifelong friend, Yvette Boehringer. Fay was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Buren "Buck" Covington; infant son, Alan Bruce Covington; parents, Happy and Beth Warner Roshto; twin brother, Ray Roshto, brother, Randy Roshto; and sister, Fern Conner. Pallbearers will be Chris Quatrevingt, Robert Quatrevingt, Dillon Cicero, Mark Collins, Kade McGraw, and Daniel "DDT" Terpenning. Fay was a member of the Church at Addis, and on the Meal Team there. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.