1/1
Jeanette Roshto "Fay" Covington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette Roshto "Fay" Covington, a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all who knew her, passed peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at her residence at the age of 78. She was a native of Port Allen and a resident of Brusly. Fay was a retired manager of Cake Palace. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Tuesday, August 11th, 9 to 11 a.m. with a graveside service followed by burial at 11:20 a.m. at Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine, led by Jon Nelson. Fay is survived by her son, Lonnie and wife Susan Ellwood Covington; daughter, Gina Quatrevingt; grandchildren, Dawn Cicero, Angela Collins, Chris Quatrevingt, and Robert Quatrevingt; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Dillon, Austen, Ryan, Jeremy, Chase, and Bradley; sisters, Florie Robertson and Frieda Vind; lifelong friend, Yvette Boehringer. Fay was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Buren "Buck" Covington; infant son, Alan Bruce Covington; parents, Happy and Beth Warner Roshto; twin brother, Ray Roshto, brother, Randy Roshto; and sister, Fern Conner. Pallbearers will be Chris Quatrevingt, Robert Quatrevingt, Dillon Cicero, Mark Collins, Kade McGraw, and Daniel "DDT" Terpenning. Fay was a member of the Church at Addis, and on the Meal Team there. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
225-383-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved