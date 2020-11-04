Jeanette Saia Laurent. A well-known resident of Port Allen, La. "Miss Jeanette" died of natural causes on October 30, 2020 at age 95. She was born in Thibodaux, La. in the historic Jos. Lamartina Bldg. on Bayou Lafourche. She was a devoted member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She was also a proud graduate and long-time supporter of LSU, finishing her B.S. degree 25 years after the events of World War II interrupted her plans and the lives of countless others. A loving wife and mother, she served the West Baton Rouge community in various capacities throughout her life. She retired as Executive Secretary for the Atchafalaya Basin Levee Board and later opened her own business as a notary and local merchant where she shared Port Allen history, dispensed advice, and touched the lives of all who walked through the door. She was a proud Italian, shrewd businesswoman, and independent thinker with endless tenacity. Her life will be celebrated at a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Port Allen, officiated by the Rev. David Allen. Although we wish it could be otherwise, in order to protect vulnerable family members and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic, masking and social distancing are expected. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, where friends and loved ones are welcomed to pay their respects. "Miss Jeanette" is survived by her only daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Roland DeLaune; two loving grandsons, Brant DeLaune and wife Beverly, and Drew DeLaune and wife Denise; and four beloved great-grandchildren, Grace, Matthew, Anna, and Aaron. She was preceded in death by her parents, Giaocchino "Jack" and Mary Lamartina Saia; husband of 66 years, Murphy "Tiger" Laurent; sister, Mary Louise Fertitta; and brother, Sam Saia. Pallbearers will be her two grandsons, Brant and Drew DeLaune; nephews Jay Fertitta, Joe Saia, and Lee Laurent; and devoted helper Caleb Vlahos. The family wishes to express its gratitude to faithful friends Kelly and Paul Kleinpeter and the entire Vlahos family for their untiring outpouring of assistance, comfort, and continuous prayers for "Miss Jeanette". Special thanks, as well, to cousins Lee Laurent and wife Janice, Randie Latiolais and husband Charles, and nephew Jay Fertitta for their endless love, devotion, and ready willingness to lend a helping hand. We also wish to acknowledge the dedicated staff of Moore Care Caregiver Services (especially Sherry, Lusenda, Tress, Tenesia, Merrion, Develyn, Gretchen, and Kianta); Dr. Darren Breaux and P.A. Sara Frank; the nurses at Baton Rouge General Home Health and The Hospice of Baton Rouge; and countless friends and family members who never hesitated to come to her/our aid, volunteer their help, and show genuine kindness. You know who you are and we are forever grateful for your generous spirit. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity
. Please share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.wilbertservices.com
and please continue to keep us in your prayers.