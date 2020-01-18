|
|
Jeanette Sharp Maguire, born September 25, 1920 passed away on January 9, 2020 at the age of 99. She is survived by her daughter, Linda M. Girouard and husband James of Prosper, TX; her son, Robert Maguire and wife Susan of Sellersburg, IN; and granddaughter Kristen Logsdon and husband Michael of Frisco, TX. Family is having private services. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leaver a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020