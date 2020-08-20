Jeanie Callegan Martinez, a loving wife, mother, Honey, sister and friend; passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home at the age of 77. She was a native and resident of White Castle, LA. A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine, LA (mask required) from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, (mask required) at 12 p.m. The interment will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery, White Castle, LA, please observe social distancing. Jeanie was a courageous, kindhearted, compassionate, devoted wife, mother, Honey (grandmother, great-grandmother), sister, aunt and friend to many. She will be sorrowfully missed. She is survived by her daughter Amy Martinez Ledet and son-in-law Kevin Ledet; a sister Jeanette Landry; two grandchildren Erin Ledet (Trepp) Lombard and Colin (Christian) Ledet; seven great-grandchildren Madison, Reagan, Myles, Rory and Mazie Lombard, John Patrick and Kate Ledet; brothers-in-law Larry (Gwendolyn) Martinez, Sr., George "Pic" Zeringue; sisters-in-law Mary Ann (Gordon) Gregoire, Connie (Randy) Hebert and Patsy Williams; numerous godchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband James Clement Martinez; son James Martinez, Jr.; daughter, Leah Martinez; parents Fabian and Lenora Callegan; brothers Charles, Royal and Steven Callegan. Jeanie was a graduating member of the White Castle High School Class of 1962, where she reigned as the school's first Homecoming Queen. She was a graduate of Nicholls State University. She retired from the Iberville Parish School System, where she served as the food service manager at White Castle High School. She was a devoted worker and spoke with bliss about her many years at White Castle High School. Throughout the years, she maintained a multitude of friendships from her employment at White Castle High School. She remained a faithful follower of White Castle High School athletics, traveling to many out of town events to support her Alma Mater. Jeanie was a devoted Catholic, she lived and practiced her strong faith every day until her passing. She recited her rosary every morning at 9 a.m. and offered her day in prayer to the Lord and the Blessed Mother. As a Mother, she had a deep spiritual conviction in the Blessed Mother, where she found divine grace and peace. Jeanie relished spending time with her great grandchildren, who loving called her Honey. Her most cherished time with them was spent playing Yahtzee and celebrating life's joyous occasions. She enjoyed dancing and traveling with her husband Jimmy, playing Pokeno weekly, sharing lunch with her friends and classmates, and bird watching in her backyard especially the cardinals, as she deemed them to be spiritual angels. Until her passing, she had a smile that would illuminate her surroundings and a spirit that would welcome everyone. Her concentration in life was her family and devoting as much time as possible to making memories with them. Pallbearers will be Shane Landry, John Landry, Karl Callegan, Carroll Callegan, Danny Zeringue and Gerald Mabile. Honorary Pallbearers are Kevin Ledet, Larry Martinez, Sr., Gordon Gregoire, George "Pic" Zeringue and Randy Hebert. Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine, LA, is in charge of the arrangements.

