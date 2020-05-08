Jeanie Satterwhite Kenny, 79, our beloved and cherished Mom, Gigi, Gama, Sister(twin), Aunt, Cousin, Wife, Sister-in-law and Best Friend, passed onto Heaven, April 22, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Hospital. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Darryll L. Kenny, parents, Bryan D. and Leonora R. Satterwhite, two sisters, Bobbie and Carol and in-laws, Lloyd E. and Cleo R. Kenny, whom she has joined in eternal rest with our Lord. She is survived by her two children, son, Drannon L. Kenny (Toby) and granddaughter, Taylor M. Kenny, daughter, Pamela Kenny Bistany (Bobby), granddaughter, Alyssa M. Bistany, great grandson, Robert "Vinny" V. Talley, her twin sister and brother-in-law, Janey S. and Rawle J. Zintz, Sr., and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and best friends who loved her infectious kind heart and smile. She thrived on spending time with her family and friends cooking, playing cards and games. Jeanie was a strong Christian woman whose Presbyterian upbringing continued throughout her life. She was an active and productive Deacon, Elder, Enabler and Moderator of the Presbytery Women of South Louisiana for over 20 years, several years in leadership and planning of various programs such as: PW Circle, Women's Retreats, Prayer Ministries, Christian Education, Shepherd and Food Banks....just to name a few. Jeanie was also a Lifetime Member of the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) as she graciously took care of her husband for over 33 years. The family would like to acknowledge with deep appreciation, Dr. John Godke and the entire ICU Staff at Baton Rouge General for their endless compassion, knowledge and strength they showed daily taking care of Jeanie. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to the Baton Rouge General Foundation (225) 763-4372 or Foundation@BRgeneral.org. Due to current circumstances, a private Memorial will be held at a later date. Mothe Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time. Family and friends may leave memories and condolences by visiting: www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 8 to May 10, 2020.