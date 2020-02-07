Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanine W. Tessmer. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Charlet Funeral Home 4230 High Street Zachary , LA View Map Service 7:00 PM Charlet Funeral Home 4230 High Street Zachary , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanine W. Tessmer, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away on February 4, 2020. She was 77 years old. She was born in Elgin, IL in April , 1942. She graduated from Elgin High School in 1960. After moving to Zachary, LA she attended and received her bachelor's degree from LSU in science and math education in 1979. She then began her career as an educator in the EBR school system. She taught science at Glen Oaks High School from 1980-92 and worked as the science curriculum supervisor until her retirement in 2000. During this time she received her master's degree from LSU in entomology. She then was employed as Asst. Director of mosquito control in Ouachita Parish and Director of the Livingston Parish Mosquito Control; retiring in 2016. She is survived by a son, Eddie Tessmer and wife Dawn, Baton Rouge; sister Penney Edwards of Peoria, AZ; and the apple of her eye, her grandson Adam Tessmer. She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond Wells and Bedilah Maxine Hollenberger; Husband Paul Tessmer; grandson Evan Tessmer. The family would also like to thank Mary Ryder for all of her help and love these last few months. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home in Zachary; Sunday Feb. 9, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm with a short religious service to follow at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a favorite local charity.

