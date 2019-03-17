Jeanne "Jane" Comeaux, 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 15, 2019. Mrs. Comeaux attended St. Joseph's Academy and was Homecoming Queen and attended Nursing School at Louisiana State University. She moved to Lake Charles in 1968 after her husband graduated Medical School and began his family medical practice. She was a member of the Daughter's of the American Revolution and a Colonial Dame. She was a past member of the Junior League of Lake Charles, Krewe de la Famille, and the Women's Medical Auxiliary. She greatly enjoyed her hobbies of genealogy and gardening. Fondly remembered as a fun-loving woman that was full of joy as was always helping others in need. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Faust and husband, Jonas "Butch"; daughter, Laura Phillips and husband, Mark; son, Douglas Paul Comeaux, and fiancé, Melissa Vassos; daughter, Nicole Hodges and husband, Barry; ten grandchildren, Chase Hannie, Grace Carey, Armand Vaussine, Collin Comeaux, Laken Comeaux, Kyndal Comeaux, Caleb Comeaux, Kelsey Comeaux, Devin Hodges, and Katelyn Hodges; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Paul Edward Comeaux; parents, Henry and Hilda Landry; and sister, Betty Huber. A funeral will be held at Johnson Funeral Home at 1PM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home from 4PM to 8PM on Tuesday, March 19, with a rosary at 6PM, and will resume at the funeral home on Wednesday at noon until the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Mrs. Comeaux's honor to the by phone at 318-619-8383. The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Heart of Hospice, and especially to her caretakers, Katrina Chambers, and Monica Jenkins for their care in Mrs. Comeaux's final days. Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019