Jeanne Pierce Shipp, age 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was a resident of Baton Rouge and was born on December 23, 1934, in Alexandria, LA. Jeanne was a housewife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ with her whole heart and desired for others to know Him. Jeanne was a graduate of Baton Rouge High, where she was a Beta Club member. She also went on to graduate from Muskogee Junior College, as well as The Baton Rouge School of Business. Jeanne served the Lord faithfully and taught adult Sunday School classes, ministered through music and through counselling. She was the President and Founder of Glory House Prison Ministry in Baton Rouge: "God's Gift to You, Hope through Jesus Christ." Glory House, a non-profit organization, was the largest prison ministry in the South. Through Glory House, Jeanne worked with inmates during their time in prison and after they were released, offering them and their families hope in Christ, knowing He alone could break the cycle of drugs, crime, and violence. Jeanne developed, for Glory House, the "H.E.A.R.T.S" (Healing and Eliminating Abusive Relationships Through Scripture) curriculum. This program was centered on physical, mental, drug related, unhealthy relationships for convicted felons, as well as lay people. This Christ-centered program was given to her by her Savior, Jesus Christ. Many benefitted from the program and many came to know Jesus Christ through it. It was approved by both the Louisiana and Mississippi court systems. The "H.E.A.R.T.S" program was also approved and mandated by the judiciary and probation systems. Because of Jeanne's work at Glory House, she was once honored with the Governor's Juvenile Criminal Justice Award. Jeanne is survived by: daughter, DeVane "De" Shipp Currier and her husband, Randy; son, Reginald L. "Lee" Shipp, Jr. and his wife, Carla; five grandchildren: William Currier and his wife, Addyson, Peter Currier, Jordan Shipp, Ethan Shipp, and Hadyn Shipp; Sister-in-law, Margaret Pierce; Sister and brother-in-law, Dr. Donald Kozan and wife, Eugenia; sister and brother-in-law, Norman "Bunky" Simmons and wife, Billie; numerous nieces and nephews and other beloved relatives and friends, and especially Mary Currier. Jeanne is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 48 years, Reginald, "Reggie" Lee Shipp, Sr.; parents, Walter DeVane Pierce, Sr. and Irma Jane Bradford Pierce; her brother, Walter DeVane Pierce, Jr. and sister, Uvoynne Pearson; brother-in-law, Wally Pearson; granddaughter, Susanne Shipp; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William Carl Shipp, Sr. and Lessie Stokes Shipp. Serving as pallbearers are: William and Peter Currier, Carl Pierce, Kirk Simmons, Craig Simmons, Pierce Andermann, Dr. Federico DePuy, and Ethan Benoit. Honorary pallbearers are: Dr. Don Kozan, Sr., Norman "Bunky" Simmons, Scooter Simmons, Johnny Pearson, Al Jones, Eddie Sampson, Mike Piper, and Guy Koontz. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 from 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 until the religious service at 12:00 p.m. The service will be conducted by Pastor Randy Currier. Interment to follow at Roselawn in Baton Rouge. 