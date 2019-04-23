Jeanne Renee Hall, 40, died April 19, 2019. A memorial service will be held April 28, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Parker Park in St. Francisville, LA. She is survived by her father, Jackie Hall of Heavener, OK: two sisters, Jeri Malina and husband Jason of St. Francisville, LA; Treasure Wright and husband Ricky and their children Tucker and Hudson all of Heavener, OK; one brother, Jason Janway and wife Darlene and their children Sierra, Kelsey and Jayda all of Heavener, OK. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ayn Dantzler, maternal grandparents Frank and Maggie Dantzler, paternal grandparents Malcom and Dola Hall. Jeanne had a love for life and a passion for helping people. She was witty, intelligent, philosophical and kind. She loved her dogs, the outdoors, music, gardening and most of all her family and friends. Share sympathies, memories and condolences at www.charletfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 28, 2019