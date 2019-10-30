Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church of French Settlement Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church of French Settlement Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne Womack Aucoin passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Ascension Oaks Nursing Home in Gonzales, LA at the age of 78. She was born on December 9, 1940 in Hope Villa, LA, was a 1958 graduate of Gonzales High School, a graduate of Larry's Beauty College and was retired from being a self-employed beautician. Jeanne is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jimmie Dale Aucoin, Sr.; their children, Patricia "Patti" Manuel (Johnny), Mona Mayeux (Dayna), Jimmie Dale Aucoin, Jr. (Beth) and Troy Aucoin (Sara); grandchildren, Chad Comeaux (Jessica), Jason Manuel (Sydney), Justin Comeaux (Magan), Linsey Collins (Todd), Kale Comeaux (Kirsten), Caitlin Aucoin, Noah Aucoin, Kade Aucoin (Becca), Kady Aucoin and Keri Aucoin; great-grandchildren, Tyler Comeaux, Mia Comeaux, Braxton Comeaux, Ethan Comeaux, Konner Comeaux, Ryder Gates, Jake Manuel, Maci Manuel, Hudson Collins, Hayes Collins, Madison Spurgeon; brothers and sisters, Clara DeVeer (Robert, Sr.), Barbara Alleman (Nolan), Floyd "Sonny" Womack (Diane), James "Jimmy" Womack (Peggy) and Archie Womack (Diane); sister-in-law, Cherry Berthelot (Philip) and special friend, Shirley Russell. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Floyd Womack and Gladys Broussard Womack; in-laws, Arthur "Jimmy" and Myrtle Watson Aucoin, infant sister, Edith Linda Womack and brother-in-law, Danny Aucoin. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 9:00 am until the 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church of French Settlement celebrated by Fr. Jason Palermo and Deacon Jimmy Little. A 12:00 pm reception will follow Mass then the procession for Burial at Womack Family Cemetery will depart at 1:00 pm. Pallbearers will be Chad Comeaux, Justin Comeaux, Kale Comeaux, Jason Manuel, Kade Aucoin and Noah Aucoin. The family would like to thank the staff of Ascension Oaks Nursing Home, wing Four, Brandi and staff of Pinnacle Hospice for the excellent care provided to Mrs. Aucoin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Aucoin's name to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

