Jeanette Howard Perkins, known as Mame & Granny to close siblings & friends. Born July 16th, 1937 in Marrow, Louisiana to the late Joseph & Leola Howard. She departed this life on February 26th, 2020 in the home of her son and daughter-in-law. Mrs Jeanette Perkins was a very proud domestic worker and well loved by many in the Baton Rouge area. She joined in a marriage union to the late Nathaniel Perkins Sr. for over 35 years, where they birthed four children under that union. Dale, Jennifer Howard, Norris Perkins, Nathaniel Perkins & Nell Perkins Jenkins. From there, those four kids birthed Erricca, Stephanie, Ashley, Torris, Jeremy, Athena & Courtney. She's preceded in death by husband Nathaniel Perkins, her sister Marga Mae Sloan & a niece Jackie Sloan. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, at Winnfield Funeral Home at 10 am with service at noon. Burial will immediately follow at Winnfield Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020