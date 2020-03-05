Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannette Howard Perkins. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Winnfield Funeral Home Service 12:00 PM Winnfield Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanette Howard Perkins, known as Mame & Granny to close siblings & friends. Born July 16th, 1937 in Marrow, Louisiana to the late Joseph & Leola Howard. She departed this life on February 26th, 2020 in the home of her son and daughter-in-law. Mrs Jeanette Perkins was a very proud domestic worker and well loved by many in the Baton Rouge area. She joined in a marriage union to the late Nathaniel Perkins Sr. for over 35 years, where they birthed four children under that union. Dale, Jennifer Howard, Norris Perkins, Nathaniel Perkins & Nell Perkins Jenkins. From there, those four kids birthed Erricca, Stephanie, Ashley, Torris, Jeremy, Athena & Courtney. She's preceded in death by husband Nathaniel Perkins, her sister Marga Mae Sloan & a niece Jackie Sloan. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, at Winnfield Funeral Home at 10 am with service at noon. Burial will immediately follow at Winnfield Memorial Park.

