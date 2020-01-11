Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 9:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Donaldsonville , LA View Map Rosary 10:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Donaldsonville , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Donaldsonville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeannette Marie Bujol Maher, 82, of Modeste, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Born on February 8, 1937, Jeannette was known for being a generous, caring and humble person; always there for those in need. As a lifelong member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Jeannette faithfully served as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector and active member of the Ladies Alter Society. She was a 1955 graduate of Ascension Catholic High School and a retired Postmaster. Jeannette especially enjoyed cooking, reading the newspaper, playing bingo, watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and Price is Right, and preparing coconut and pineapple cakes for the church fair; supporting her grandchildren while attending baseball and softball games, dance recitals, band concerts and school events. Jeannette was passionate about the care of those who were in need and faithful in honoring those who passed before her through frequent cemetery visits and flowers. She is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Kenneth Dale Maher, Sr.; children, Marvin (Marlene), Mark (Paige), Karen (Lincoln), Kyle; grandchildren, Nancy, Brandon, Derek (Keri), Brittany (Shawn), Olivia (Adam), Channing, Elliott (Jannah); great grandchildren, Adyson, Jordis, Gage, Lola and Analise; siblings, Evelyn (Don) and Russell (Brenda); and her beloved canine companion, Elvis. Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Lovell Bujol; mother and father-in-law Nathalie "Talie" Dominique Maher and John Nicholas Maher; a son, Kenneth Maher, Jr.; grandson, Sawyer; sister, Ernestine; brother, Linden; and her cherished chihuahua, Coco. Visitation will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Donaldsonville, on Monday, January 13, 2020, beginning at 9:00 am and will include a recitation of the Rosary at 10:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am directly followed by entombment in the Church mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in her memory. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to all those who loved and fervently prayed for Jeannette during this most difficult time; and to the doctors, nurses and staff of Our Lady of the Lake Ascension and Baton Rouge.

