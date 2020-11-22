Jeannine Hinton Tate, 91, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family. Jeannine was born on April 29, 1929 to William and Willie (Thompson) Hinton in McComb, Mississippi, the only daughter of 2 children. Jeannine graduated High School in McComb, MS in 1947. Jeannine attended Louisiana State University and graduated with a Home Economics degree in 1951. At the age of 13, Jeannine met the love of her life, Darrell Thompson Tate, in Osyka, MS. In 1953, following Darrell's graduation from LSU Med School, the couple were married in Jeannine's McComb family home. They were happily married for 66 years and traveled around the world while Darrell served as a Captain in the United States Army. They lived in Nuremburg, Germany, Jennings Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi, and in 1969, moved permanently to Zachary, Louisiana. Jeannine was a woman of many talents. In 1947, at the age of 18, she was the first woman to be awarded her private pilot's license in Pike County, Mississippi. She was a high school and collegiate majorette. After graduating from LSU, she moved to New Orleans where she hosted her own TV show as a consumer specialist, where she cooked and demonstrated various appliances. Jeannine was an avid LSU Sports fan and attended Bengal Belles luncheons regularly. Jeannine is survived by her 3 sons, Kim (Helene) Tate, Mark (Jennifer) Tate, & Ralph (Cheryl) Tate, 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren. Jeannine was preceded in death by her parents, William and Wille (Coon) Hinton, younger brother William Hinton III, eldest son, Roy Darrell Tate and husband, Dr. Darrell Thompson Tate. Serving as pallbearers are Kim Tate, Mark Tate, Ralph Tate, Mark Tate Jr, Hubie Owen, and Paul Owen. The family would like to thank the staff of Personal Home Care, especially the home health nurses, Lauren Barthlett and Wanda Borne, who cared for Nean so lovingly in her last days. Honoring our mother's wishes, a private family burial will be held at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2pm with Dr. Wayne Barnes officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
