Jefferson (Jeff) Jordan, Sr. went home to be with the Lord on August 6, 2020 at the age of 92. He resided in Baton Rouge and was the son of Johnnie and Rachel Jordan. Jeff was born into a large family of 10 brothers and sisters in Scotlandville, LA. He was baptized as a teenager and continued to serve at Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend S.C. Dixon. Jeff attended Southern University Demonstration School and upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served from 1950-1958. He married his loving wife, Nellrose Reed, in 1955 and to this union 3 children were born, Jefferson Jordan, Jr, Bernice Rachel, and Bonnie Raquel. After leaving the military, Jeff was employed at International Harvester for 37 years. Once he retired, he worked part time at Hollywood Casino for 10 years as a greeter where he had the opportunity to meet and make many new friends. At Gt. Mt. Olive MBC he faithfully served on the Usher and Brotherhood Ministries and Men's Choir. Jeff is survived by his children, Jefferson Jordan, Jr (Marsha) of Baton Rouge; Bernice Frederickson (Derek) of Orlando, FL; Bonnie Donaldson (Robert) of Baton Rouge, his beloved brother, Vernon Sr. (Edna), one sister in-law Eunice Jordan, his nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, one godchild, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nellrose Reed Jordan; parents, Johnnie and Rachel Jordan; siblings, David Jordan Sr., Shirley Jordan Thomas, Theodore Jordan, Helen Jordan Foreman, Eula Jordan Smith, Sophie Jordan McCoy, Clarence Jordan Sr., and Delores Jordan Yarborough. Public viewing will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 11:00 am until 12:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. Due to COVID implemented limitations, all services are private. Interment will be in Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Services are entrusted to Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Home. Sign guest book at www.halldavisandson.com.