Jefferson Thomas Tessier, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 93. He was a graduate of Catholic High School and Louisiana State University. He was a US Navy veteran and Bronze Star recipient having served in World War II and the Korean Conflict. Over the years he was active in both Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Agnes Catholic Church until health issues prevented this. He is survived by his children, Shivaun T. Davis (Randy), Tara Tessier, Jefferson T. Tessier Jr. (Susanne), and Robert L. Tessier, all of Baton Rouge; grandchildren, Allison M. Davis, Lauren C. Moore, Joseph R. Davis, and Henry T. Tessier, all of Baton Rouge; siblings, Ella V. Wakely of Kinder, LA, and Patrick L. Tessier of Baton Rouge. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Martinez Tessier; daughter, Melanie Ann Moore; granddaughter, Katherine Elizabeth Moore; parents, Charles R. Tessier, Sr. and Melva Ligon Tessier; brothers, Charles R. Tessier, Jr., John R. Tessier, Thomas F. Tessier, James B. Tessier, and Steve B. Tessier. Visitation will be on Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd. Baton Rouge, from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. J. Clifton Hill. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church and/or Metanoia c/o Fr. Jeff Bayhi, 4256 North Blvd. Baton Rouge, 70806. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

