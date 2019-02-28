Jeff was a resident of Port Allen, he died on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at age of 62. Visiting at Grant's Westside Funeral Services on Friday from noon until 4pm, and resumes on Saturday from 8am until service at 10 am at Shiloh Baptist Church, Port Allen. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Simon; five children; sister, brother; 12 granchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bee and Frances Simon.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019