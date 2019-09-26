A native of Plaquemine and a resident of Baton Rouge crossed over to the promise land on Friday, September 20, 2019 at his residence at approximately 9:30 pm. Brian was baptized at an early age at Mt. Airy Baptist Church. He was educated in Iberville Parish. Visiting 8 AM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Mt. Zion Inner City Church, Plaquemine, until religious services at 10 AM conducted by Rev. Lionel Johnson, Jr. Rev Ricardo Handy, Pastor. Internment in Grace Memorial Park. He leaves to cherish his memories: His devoted and beloved wife Lillie Evette Christophe; Father, Leroy Christophe, Sr., Mother-in-law Doris Jenkins and a grandson whom he reared, Dominick Ty Jordan; Five daughters, Tiffany Christophe, Kanettra Henderson, Fallyn Scott, Detra Thompson and Jalisa Turner; Two sisters, Marsha Kelly and Robin Pryer; Six brothers, Kenneth James, Russell James, Sr., Leroy Christophe, Jr., Godfrey (Cassandra) Christophe, Kerry Christophe and Randy Robertson; A son-in-law Nathaniel Dunn, Six grandchildren, Frank, Madison, Carnell, Cullan, Jordynne and Carly; Four sisters-in-law, Shelia Smith, Brenda Coco, Stacey (Clarence) Jackson and Brandi (Terry) Davis; Two aunts, Evelyn Pugh and Gloria Christmas; Three Godchildren, Miranda Davis, Deondra Richard and Justin Thomas, Jr. He loved and cared for his nieces, nephews and never will be forgotten by other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by: His mother Alnedia G. Christophe; Two sisters, Jean Pugh and Paulette Christophe; Father-in-law, Willie Smith, Sr.; One daughter, Gloria Jordan; One grandson, Aishton Ty'Reese Dunn; Five aunts and six uncles. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019