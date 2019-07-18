Jeffery Bruce Robinson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffery Bruce Robinson.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Paincourtville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jeffery Bruce Robinson departed this life on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence in New Orleans, LA. He was 65, a native of Paincoutville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, Paincourtville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.