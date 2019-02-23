A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Jeffrey P. LeBlanc will be 11 am Monday at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Paincourtville, La; visitation will begin at 9:00 am until the time of the Mass. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery Mausoleum. Jeff was born on November 21, 1960 in Donaldsonville, La, and departed from this life at his home on Thursday February 21, 2019, at the age of 58 years. He spent his adult life working as a truck driver/supervisor; he was a member of the Catholic Faith. He enjoyed family gatherings, hunting, fishing, and watching football. He is survived by his wife Stephanie O. LeBlanc; his father Stephen J. LeBlanc Sr; children Bo LeBlanc (fiancé Ashley), Kirsten Gregoire (Jardie), Jeffrey Robichaux and Jay Robichaux (Tera); sister Stephanie Esquivel (Danny); brother Stephen LeBlanc Jr (Roseanne); grandchildren Drey LeBlanc and Kain Gregoire; also survived by other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and his canine companions. He is preceded in death by his mother Audrey A. LeBlanc; grandparents Duvillier and Delia LeBlanc; Elict and Louise Aucoin. To Amedisys Hospice, the family thanks you for your care and support, with heartfelt appreciation. Pallbearers will be Bo Leblanc, Shane Esquivel, Blaine Esquivel, Jardie Gregoire, Danny Esquivel, Stephen Leblanc Jr., David Leblanc, and Brandon Verrette. Services with Church Funeral Services; www.churchfuneralservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019