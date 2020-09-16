1/1
Jeffery Paul Martin
Jeffery Paul Martin entered into eternal rest on September 9, 2020 at the age of 57. Survived by his wife, Sylvia Sam Martin; daughters, Tiffany Northern of Livonia, LA; sons, Willie Martin, III of Oklahoma City, OK, Cortney Pearson of Maringouin, LA and Tre' Anthony Northern of Maringouin, LA; sisters, Juanita (Richard) Adams of Maringouin, LA and Jenia Riley of Frisco, LA; 5 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Geraldine Dixon Martin. Visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Friday, September 18, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center. Rev. C. A. Robertson and Oris Dupuy, Jr. officiating. Interment False River Station Cemetery, Fordoche, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hall's Celebration Center
SEP
18
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hall's Celebration Center
SEP
18
Service
10:00 AM
Hall's Celebration Center
September 16, 2020
Extending our heartfelt condolences to the Family of Mr. Jeffery P. Martin. Praying for peace to bring each of you comfort, courage to face the days ahead, and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts.
Ginger F. Smith & Family
September 16, 2020
A. Wesley's Funeral Home and Staff extend our condolences and are keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Jackie Wesley
Funeral Director
Freddie Wesley & Family
