Jeffery Paul Martin entered into eternal rest on September 9, 2020 at the age of 57. Survived by his wife, Sylvia Sam Martin; daughters, Tiffany Northern of Livonia, LA; sons, Willie Martin, III of Oklahoma City, OK, Cortney Pearson of Maringouin, LA and Tre' Anthony Northern of Maringouin, LA; sisters, Juanita (Richard) Adams of Maringouin, LA and Jenia Riley of Frisco, LA; 5 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Geraldine Dixon Martin. Visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Friday, September 18, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center. Rev. C. A. Robertson and Oris Dupuy, Jr. officiating. Interment False River Station Cemetery, Fordoche, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.