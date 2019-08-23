Jeffery Scott Weeks, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away at Baton Rouge General on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the age of 61. Jeffery worked for Numotion Inc. as a service technician. He was a member of First Christian Church. He is survived by his loving husband, Charles Riddle; children, Brad Weeks and wife Mindy and Patricia Weeks Wells and husband Jason; grandchildren, Luke Wells; mother, Ann Weeks; siblings, Beverly Tarver, Judy Wilson and husband Roger, and Tim Weeks and wife Theresa; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Dan P. Weeks. Visitation will be held at First Christian Church, 8484 Old Hammond Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809, on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Visitation will continue at First Christian Church on August 26, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019