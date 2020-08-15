1/1
Jeffery Wayne Crockett Sr.
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffery Wayne Crockett Sr., age 61, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, departed this life at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, surrounded by his family on August 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM. He was a devoted son, brother, husband and father, grandfather. Jeffery was born October 14, 1958. He was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is the son of Betty McFarland and the late Willie McFarland. Jeffery is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Karla Lee Crockett. Within that union they were blessed with three children: Tenasha Davis (Willie), Jeffery Jr. and Claiborne Crockett. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 3 godchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Jeffery was an active member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church as an Eucharistic Minister. Jeffery was employed with Copolymer for 24 years as an operation technician. Jeffery leaves behind a renovation and maintenance business which he successfully ran for 40+ years. Jeffery was a "second father" and mentor to many people. Jeffery enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family. His motto was "Family is Everything!" Preceded in death by father, grandparents, brother, sister, aunts, uncles and best friend. Special thanks to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Hospital ICU staff. The viewing will be held on Monday, August 17th 2020 at Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Home (BR), from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 18th 2020 at St Thomas Moore Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. Final resting place will be at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St Thomas Moore Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
August 16, 2020
RIP to one of the sweetest, most respectable men. I didn’t know you for long, but I’m glad that I knew you. -Tina D.
Tina D.
Acquaintance
August 16, 2020
Karla & Tenasha I am sending Condolences & Prayers for comfort, peace and strength during this difficult time. Trust God. Hold on to your faith. Love you all.
Alicia Michele Moore
Friend
August 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mary Spland Crump
Friend
August 15, 2020
Everyone loved you Jeffrey we will truly miss you, always made us laugh and feel special my heart is broken. Frederick & Kathy Landry
Kathy Landry
Friend
August 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sharon Jones
Acquaintance
August 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Joe Ross
Coworker
August 15, 2020
My condolences to the family. Earth has no sorrows that heaven can not heal. It's good to see and know that a home boy from the Lake Community did so well.
Ronald Wade
Friend
August 15, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ronald Martin
Coworker
August 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Priscilla, Oliver Edwards
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved