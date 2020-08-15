Jeffery Wayne Crockett Sr., age 61, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, departed this life at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, surrounded by his family on August 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM. He was a devoted son, brother, husband and father, grandfather. Jeffery was born October 14, 1958. He was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is the son of Betty McFarland and the late Willie McFarland. Jeffery is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Karla Lee Crockett. Within that union they were blessed with three children: Tenasha Davis (Willie), Jeffery Jr. and Claiborne Crockett. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 3 godchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Jeffery was an active member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church as an Eucharistic Minister. Jeffery was employed with Copolymer for 24 years as an operation technician. Jeffery leaves behind a renovation and maintenance business which he successfully ran for 40+ years. Jeffery was a "second father" and mentor to many people. Jeffery enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family. His motto was "Family is Everything!" Preceded in death by father, grandparents, brother, sister, aunts, uncles and best friend. Special thanks to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Hospital ICU staff. The viewing will be held on Monday, August 17th 2020 at Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Home (BR), from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 18th 2020 at St Thomas Moore Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. Final resting place will be at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery.

