Jeffery Wayne "Joe Pilaro" Sims departed this life on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Gonzales, LA. He was 48, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at First Israel Baptist Church, Belle Rose, LA at 12:00pm. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 16, 2020.