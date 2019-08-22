Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffery "Jason" Young, a resident of St. Gabriel, passed away on August 19, 2019 at the age of 42. Those who knew Jason, know that he lived full throttle. He had a strong passion for the outdoors (boating, fishing, frogging, hunting, alligator wrangling or mud riding on his 4-wheeler) and for LSU Football. He was a proud father, who loved spending time with his children, who kept a smile on his face. He was a reliable friend and brother who would drop what he was doing to help others. He was extremely skilled at fixing and building anything. He frequently volunteered to cook (inside or outside). Jason always ensured everyone had a drink in their hand and food on their plate. Jason cooked at the Papa George Jambalaya Cook-off to support . He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council at St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Jason will always be known for his ability to make everyone laugh and he will be greatly missed by all who loved him. He is survived his daughter, Kelsey Paige Young, and son, William Gunner Young, along with their mother, Jill White Young; grandmother, Joy Young; father and step-mother, Jeffrey and Marilyn Young; siblings, Ryan Young, Britny Young, David Hudgins and Mary Elizabeth Hudgins; best friend, Brandi Narez; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was proceeded in death by his grandfather, William Young and mother, Jeanine Hudgins Rowe. Pallbearers will be Ryan Young, Nathan Haydel, Marcus Roy, John David Cambre, Brent Gueho and CW Wright. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Hoffman, Jr. and David Hudgins. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:00 am until the Celebration of Life Services for 11:00 am at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. Burial to follow at St. Gabriel Catholic Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019

