Jeffray Paul "Jeff" Adams, 53, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 in Baton Rouge after a long illness. Jeff grew up in Marrero, LA and was a graduate of John Ehret High School. He worked most of his career as an LPN and as a younger man enjoyed scuba diving. For many years he was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, both in New Orleans and Hammond. He is survived by his older brother, Christopher (Suzanne); stepfather, Jerry Breaux; longtime companion Alison Boggs; and numerous cousins. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Leffray Pierre Adams and Rosetta Dorsa Breaux; his grandparents, Horace and Nita V. Adams; and grandparents Anthony and Mary Dorsa. Jeff was born on February 1, 1967, 2 weeks after his father passed away. He will now be able to meet his father, and may his soul find peace and joy as he joins his parents in eternal life. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
. The family would like to thank the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital for the care provided to Jeff. Per his wishes no services will be held. Jeff will be interred with his grandparents at Our Lady of Prompt Succor cemetery in Westwego, LA.