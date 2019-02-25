Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On February 23, 2019 Jeffrey Alan Hebert, at the age of 52, went to be with the Lord and joyously in the open arms of his parents. Jeffrey brought much joy to his sister and caregiver, Glynda Bonvillain, his brother Roland Hebert, Jr., niece and nephew, Madelynn and Matthiew Bonvillain. Jeffrey was the definition of sweetness and innocence and will be missed by his family. Jeffrey is survived by his sister, Glynda Hebert Bonvillain; brother, Roland Hebert Jr.; niece, Madelynn Bonvillain, and nephew, Matthiew Bonvillain. He is also survived by a brother, Todd Hebert. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Alice Nickens Hebert; his father, Clayton Roland Hebert Sr.; sister, Lynda Hebert Tullia, and a host of aunts and uncles who loved him dearly. Visitation will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine, on Wednesday, February 27th, from 8:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Grace Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephew, Matthiew Bonvillain.

24120 Railroad Avenue

Plaquemine , LA 70764

Funeral Home Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine

