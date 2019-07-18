Jeffery Bruce Robinson departed this life on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence in New Orleans, LA. He was 65, a native of Paincoutville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, Paincourtville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 20, 2019