Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Jeffrey Carroll Harris who was loved much went home to be with the one who loved him even more on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Jeff was 63 years old; born December 4, 1956 in Baton Rouge. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Karen Poole Harris, four wonderful children who he loved dearly and were his pride and joy. One daughter, Alexandra Harris, three sons, Jason, Nicholas, and Timothy Harris. Also, by his dear family, parents Berlin Carroll, Jr. and Diana Uggen Harris; brother, Scott and his wife, Lisa Harris; sister, Karen and her husband, James Jewell. Sisters-in-law, Debbie Smith, Shirley and her husband, Stacy Alford. And his dear mother-in-law, Jewel Mae Poole. And many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his dear grandparents, Berlin Carroll Harris, Sr. and Viola Dawson Harris; Donald Stuart Uggen, Sr. and Leah Norden Uggen, father-in-law, Frank Dale Poole, and brothers-in-laws, Frank Keith Poole, and Jacob Eugene Smith. Pallbearers will be, Joshua Smith, Ryan Harris, Zachary Harris, Luke Harris, Jacob Alford, Davis Alford, Dylan Alford, and Thomas Forrester. He loved to be outdoors enjoying God's creation, especially fishing the many waterways of his favorite spots down by Barataria Bay in Lafitte. He loved watching his boys play ball, and his girl doing her dance and flag things. Loved LSU sports. And he loved Jesus. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the friends, family, and medical staff and caregivers who showed them love and kindness, support and encouragement, as the hands and feet of Jesus in this journey. Special thanks to St Joseph's Hospice The Carpenter House BR, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and NeuroMedical Center. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:30am until services at 12noon at The Church of The King, 2037 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge, 70808. Private family burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Norwood, LA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Antioch Community Church of BR, P O Box 80261 Baton Rouge, LA 70898; or St Joseph's Hospice The Carpenter House BR. "Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalm 23:6 Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, 2020
