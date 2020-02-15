The Advocate Obituaries
|
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Jeffrey Cheng


1928 - 2020
Jeffrey Cheng Obituary
Jeffrey Cheng, 91, of Baton Rouge, LA, owner of the popular restaurant of over 40 years, Hunan Chinese Restaurant, passed away on February 12, 2020. He was born March 7, 1928 in Jing Jiang City, China. Jeffrey's desire for his family to have greater opportunities led him to immigrate to the United States in 1975 to San Francisco, CA and later to Athens, GA, where he opened his first Chinese restaurant. When he learned of Louisiana's love of spicy foods, Jeffrey decided to introduce Baton Rouge to Hunan cuisine, which is traditionally known for using hot peppers and spices in dishes. Jeffrey's work ethic was incomparable, always at the front door greeting customers, whom he considered his friends, with his unforgettable smile. He adored his family (locally and back in China, supporting countless relatives through educational funding). Our Patriarch leaves behind his wife, Katty, four children, Agnes Yeung (Edmund) of Atlanta, GA, John, Margaret Yui (Paul) of Hong Kong, Angela Finch (Scott), grandchildren, Erika Britt (Casey), Simon Yeung, Giselle Yui, Seth and Owen Finch, great grandchild, Story Britt, younger brother, Franklin of Santa Barbara and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22 followed by a memorial service, interment and reception. In lieu of flowers, the family greatly appreciates donations to The Chinese Christian Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020
