Jeffrey Dean Watson
1957 - 2020
Jeffrey Dean Watson was born November 21, 1957 in Chicago, Il. He went to see the Lord on August 20, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. He passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 62. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service and noon on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Christ Community Church on Juban Rd. Denham Springs, La. with Bro Willis Easley officiating. He retired as Captain of the Baton Rouge Fire Department. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Tammy Jo Martin Watson; Children, Stephanie N. Watson, and J. Shawn Watson; Grandchildren, Brianna J. Guillot and Hayden S. Watson of Walker, La; Sister, Sandy Jo Watson Lainer and her husband Chuck, of Mc Comb, Ms. Numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, R. David and Barbara J. Watson and brothers, Michael D. Watson, and R. Glenn Watson. Jeff's passion for life was lived through his wife and family and for the love of the outdoors and building things. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to offset medical expenses. Arrangements by McLin & Manley Funeral Home, 225-755-9757.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Christ Community Church
AUG
29
Service
12:00 PM
Christ Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Mclin & Manley Funeral Home & Cremation Services
29419 Walker South Rd
Walker, LA 70785
(225) 755-9757
