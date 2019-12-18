Jeffrey Edward Henderson, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on December 13, 2019, at the age of 31. Jeffrey was a lover of animals, history (military history in particular), music, model making, cooking, and was an avid reader. He worked alongside his dad as a painting contractor for many years and was his mom's best friend. He is survived by his parents, Ralph "Eddie" Henderson and Sara "Kathy" Evans Henderson; sisters, Dana Lapeyrouse (Jay), Merry Antoon (Trey), and Amanda Joyner (Frank); nieces and nephews, Alayna Joyner, Adam Lapeyrouse, Reagan Joyner, Sydney Joyner, and Bailey Joyner; aunts and uncles, Margaret Morgan, Curtis Morgan, Susan Phillips, Beverly and Richie Ory, Katy and John Bynum; his canine Buddy, Maxwell; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lamar and Neva Henderson, Norma Henderson, Maxine D'Abadie Morgan, Jack Evans Sr.; uncle, Jack Evans, Jr. A Graveside Service will be at Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North St., on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pallbearers will be Trey Antoon, Jay Lapeyrouse, Frank Joyner, Adam Lapeyrouse, Scott McKernan, and Fabian Sauhing. Memorial contributions can be made to in Jeffrey's name.