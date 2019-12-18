Jeffrey Edward Henderson, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on December 13, 2019, at the age of 31. Jeffrey was a lover of animals, history (military history in particular), music, model making, cooking, and was an avid reader. He worked alongside his dad as a painting contractor for many years and was his mom's best friend. He is survived by his parents, Ralph "Eddie" Henderson and Sara "Kathy" Evans Henderson; sisters, Dana Lapeyrouse (Jay), Merry Antoon (Trey), and Amanda Joyner (Frank); nieces and nephews, Alayna Joyner, Adam Lapeyrouse, Reagan Joyner, Sydney Joyner, and Bailey Joyner; aunts and uncles, Margaret Morgan, Curtis Morgan, Susan Phillips, Beverly and Richie Ory, Katy and John Bynum; his canine Buddy, Maxwell; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lamar and Neva Henderson, Norma Henderson, Maxine D'Abadie Morgan, Jack Evans Sr.; uncle, Jack Evans, Jr. A Graveside Service will be at Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North St., on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pallbearers will be Trey Antoon, Jay Lapeyrouse, Frank Joyner, Adam Lapeyrouse, Scott McKernan, and Fabian Sauhing. Memorial contributions can be made to in Jeffrey's name.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019