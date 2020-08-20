1/1
Jeffrey Joseph McNemar
Jeffrey Joseph McNemar, a loving son, brother and father, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the age of 57. He was a native and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA, a graduate of Broadmoor High and attended Southeastern. He is survived by his son, Joseph McNemar; mother, Jo Carolyn Fasullo Houston; step-father, Jay Houston; sister, Terri Dakmak (Nelson); brother, Ricky McNemar (Jodi); and numerous other family members. Jeffrey is preceded in death by father, Harold "Fritz" McNemar; and brother, Jason McNemar. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 10:00AM until the time of memorial services at 12:00PM. Inurnment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
AUG
24
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
AUG
24
Inurnment
Greenoaks Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
