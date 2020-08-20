Jeffrey Joseph McNemar, a loving son, brother and father, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the age of 57. He was a native and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA, a graduate of Broadmoor High and attended Southeastern. He is survived by his son, Joseph McNemar; mother, Jo Carolyn Fasullo Houston; step-father, Jay Houston; sister, Terri Dakmak (Nelson); brother, Ricky McNemar (Jodi); and numerous other family members. Jeffrey is preceded in death by father, Harold "Fritz" McNemar; and brother, Jason McNemar. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 10:00AM until the time of memorial services at 12:00PM. Inurnment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.