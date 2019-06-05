After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Jeffrey Miles Yglesias went home to his Lord and Father on June 2, 2019. The son of Raymond and Sue Yglesias, Jeff was born on August 5, 1956 in Baton Rouge, LA. Growing up alongside his sister (Beverly) and two brothers (Ray and Joe), Jeff spent his high school years playing football and setting a living example of what it means to be a Christian man. In 1976 Jeff married Tonia Eisworth and together they raised a loving family of three sons: Micah (married to Raianne Guillot), Garrett, and Aaron (married to Ruth Barrow). With the help of his friend and business partner, Jim Carter, Jeff went on to build a successful custom millworks business, which he passionately managed until his retirement in 2018. In 2002 Jeff married Ellen Ann Marsala who fought alongside him during his struggles with cancer. When Jeff was not covered in sawdust and providing for his family, he enjoyed fishing, motorcycle riding, playing guitar, watching classic comedies, and inventing weirdly enjoyable desserts (eg. Jello and yogurt pie). Jeff was a father, brother, husband, friend, mentor and son of God. Jeff is preceded in death by Raymond Yglesias (father), Mary Sue Mooney Yglesias Neames (mother), Beverly Yglesias Bauer (sister), and Joseph Yglesias (brother). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8th at Living Hope Fellowship, 1180 South Flannery Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 am, with the memorial service following immediately after. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary