Jeffrey Orlando Cordova passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the age of 49. Jeff was a resident of Walker and a native of Denver, CO. He is survived by his parents, Orlando and Margaret Cordova; his brother, Robert Cordova; his children, Jeffrey Steven Cordova, Joshua Cordova, Sara Cordova, and Aaron Cordova; and his fiancée, Lori Campanile. Jeff, a Navy Veteran, was employed as a trim carpenter for Ferrara Fire Apparatus and loved his job. He was a beloved son and brother, a devoted companion, and loving father. He loved greatly and was loved deeply. Thank you, Lord, for sharing him with us. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020