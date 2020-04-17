Jeffrey Paul Walker resident of Walker, La, entered into eternal rest on April 14, 2020 at the age of 48. He leaves behind to cherish his memory; the love of his life Angela Holladay Walker; 10 year old daughter Meredith; sons Grayson (16) and Jude (4); mother Sandra Walker; mother in law Charlotte Holladay; father in law Sam Holladay; brother in law Ricky Holladay and wife Missy; brother in law Jim Holladay and wife Wendy; many special aunts, uncles and cousins in the Opelousas and Lafayette area; and numerous family members in the Baton Rouge area. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs. Jeff had a very special bond with his great grandmother, Etta Devillier, whom he adored. A 1990 graduate of Redemptorist High School, he loved RHS and maintained friendships through the years with many of his classmates. He was an LSU sports enthusiast and loved gathering with family and friends to cheer on the Tigers. An amazing husband and father, Jeff invested unconditional love and energy into relationships with family and friends. The affirmation that he was cherished by so many others is appreciated and very uplifting. Jeff's first and only job was with his great friend and mentor, Myrt Tugwell of Tugwell Supply, which evolved into a 30 year career with Tugwell Supply, Southern Paper and then Alta Supply and Packaging, where he was employed at the time of his passing. Jeff's gentle presence and avid dedication to those he loved has inspired a great outpouring of love and well wishes. A private Christian graveside service will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, officiated by The Reverend Frank Uter. The family would like to thank friends, neighbors, family and even people they don't know for their generous love and support. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020.