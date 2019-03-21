Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jeffrey Scott Campbell was completely healed on Saturday, March 16, 2019, and is now in his eternal home, where he has longed to be. He was a resident of Prairieville, LA. Born May 10, 1965, in Tylertown, MS, Jeff was 53 years old. He is preceded in death by his father, Tommy E. Campbell, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kristi Winders Campbell; two daughters, Lyndsey and Mary Ashton Campbell; mother, Ann Huhn Campbell; brother Eddie (Lisa) Campbell; sister DeeDee (Jerry) Boyd, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was happiest when serving his Lord and Savior. He did this in various ways: deacon at Grace Baptist Church, mentor to many students and co-workers, driving the Special Angels serving breakfast under the bridge and being a prayer partner to many. Jeff never met a stranger and lived life to the fullest. He will be missed by all who knew him. A verse that sums up his life is 2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." The family would like to thank the physicians and nurses at Tulane Medical Center for their tireless and compassionate care as well as the staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Baton Rouge General Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Patrick F. Taylor Hope, New Orleans, La. There will be a celebration of Jeff's life on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 2:00 pm at CrossPoint Baptist Church, 14965 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, 70817. Visitation will be Saturday, March 23, from 4:00-8:00 pm at CrossPoint. As Jeff would say, "God's got this!" And He does. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales ( Jeffrey Scott Campbell was completely healed on Saturday, March 16, 2019, and is now in his eternal home, where he has longed to be. He was a resident of Prairieville, LA. Born May 10, 1965, in Tylertown, MS, Jeff was 53 years old. He is preceded in death by his father, Tommy E. Campbell, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kristi Winders Campbell; two daughters, Lyndsey and Mary Ashton Campbell; mother, Ann Huhn Campbell; brother Eddie (Lisa) Campbell; sister DeeDee (Jerry) Boyd, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was happiest when serving his Lord and Savior. He did this in various ways: deacon at Grace Baptist Church, mentor to many students and co-workers, driving the Special Angels serving breakfast under the bridge and being a prayer partner to many. Jeff never met a stranger and lived life to the fullest. He will be missed by all who knew him. A verse that sums up his life is 2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." The family would like to thank the physicians and nurses at Tulane Medical Center for their tireless and compassionate care as well as the staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Baton Rouge General Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Patrick F. Taylor Hope, New Orleans, La. There will be a celebration of Jeff's life on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 2:00 pm at CrossPoint Baptist Church, 14965 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, 70817. Visitation will be Saturday, March 23, from 4:00-8:00 pm at CrossPoint. As Jeff would say, "God's got this!" And He does. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales ( www.oursofh.com ) is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Ourso Funeral Home

13533 Airline Highway

Gonzales , LA 70737

(225) 647-8608 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close