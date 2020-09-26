Jeffrey Thomas Daniel passed away on Tuesday, September 22nd 2020. Born in New Orleans, he was raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was a graduate of LSU and a lifelong fan of the Tigers. He had a thirty six-year career with the Internal Revenue Service. His most recent position was Director of Collections Atlanta Campus. He is survived by his wife of sixteen years, Valerie Daniel; his daughter, Adaire MacKenzie, and husband Michael; stepchildren, Thomas Condemi, wife Jordan, Corinne Maltezo, husband Aaron, and Lisa Condemi. He was the proud grandfather of Anthony Maltezo, Allison Condemi and Amelia Condemi. He is also survived by an Aunt, Reona Varnado, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L Daniel Jr. and Alta Mae Varnado Daniel; and his sister Margaret Janet Daniel. Visitation will be Monday, September 28th from 4:00-7:00. Visitation will resume Tuesday, September 29th at 9:00 am until services in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 am with internment at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

