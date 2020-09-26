1/1
Jeffrey Thomas Daniel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Thomas Daniel passed away on Tuesday, September 22nd 2020. Born in New Orleans, he was raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was a graduate of LSU and a lifelong fan of the Tigers. He had a thirty six-year career with the Internal Revenue Service. His most recent position was Director of Collections Atlanta Campus. He is survived by his wife of sixteen years, Valerie Daniel; his daughter, Adaire MacKenzie, and husband Michael; stepchildren, Thomas Condemi, wife Jordan, Corinne Maltezo, husband Aaron, and Lisa Condemi. He was the proud grandfather of Anthony Maltezo, Allison Condemi and Amelia Condemi. He is also survived by an Aunt, Reona Varnado, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L Daniel Jr. and Alta Mae Varnado Daniel; and his sister Margaret Janet Daniel. Visitation will be Monday, September 28th from 4:00-7:00. Visitation will resume Tuesday, September 29th at 9:00 am until services in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 am with internment at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Service
11:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved