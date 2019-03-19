Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Wayne Prestridge. View Sign

Jeffrey Wayne Prestridge, 63, a resident and native of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on March 14, 2019. Born on September 20, 1955, son of Frances and Johnnie Prestridge; brother to four sisters and three brothers. He is survived by his son, Caleb Prestridge; twin daughters, Amber Hays and Emily Ruiz de Chavez; sons-in-law, David Hays and Philip Ruiz de Chavez; ex-wives, Debbie Orillion and Charlotte Prestridge. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Estelle, Rowen and Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his parents Frances and Johnnie Prestridge; grandmother, Opal Fullerton; infant brother, Stephen Prestridge and wife, Marie Prestridge. Jeff loved God, reading, cooking, and listening to music. He was always proud to talk of his grandkids and his children. He was a master carpenter and a jack of many trades. Anyone who knew him knew he always had an encouraging word to give. He was one of the best storytellers and could make anyone laugh. He will be missed by many. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and service will be at 11:30 am Friday March 22, 2019 at Milldale Baptist Church.

