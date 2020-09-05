1/1
Jennetta Fipps Cole
1930 - 2020
Jennetta Fipps Cole, 90, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away at home at 3:30 PM on Tuesday September 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born August 28, 1930 in Dent County, Missouri, Jennetta grew up in St. Louis where she attended Adams School and Roosevelt High School. She worked at Boyd's Department Store and for Delta Airlines; then in Baton Rouge at Westdale Golf Course, Campus Clothiers, and Dick Brien Real Estate. Jennetta met her future husband, Baton Rouge native, star athlete, and veteran, Thomas E. (Tommy) Cole, while on a blind date aboard the Riverboat Admiral in St. Louis. The two were married in Baton Rouge on June 15, 1955 and resided here for the remainder of their lives. A member of the original Chapel On The Campus at LSU, Jennetta was a devout Christian and devoted much of her time to her own ministry. She cared deeply about others and often reached out to help the sick and those with private struggles. Jennetta was a talented artist and writer who enjoyed hosting Bridge parties. Always ready to giggle at something, Jennetta was a very resourceful person and her children meant everything to her. She was a wonderful mother who continuously made sacrifices. Jennetta is survived by daughters Leslie J. Cole, Perri J. Cole and son Thomas E. Cole, and by her brother Harold 'Ty' Fipps. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-eight years, Thomas E. (Tommy) Cole Sr.; daughter-in-law Charlotte Russell Cole; sisters June Dains, Faye Sullivan, and Lois Tittle; brothers-in-law William (Bill) Dains, George Elmore Salley Sr., James Perry (Jim) Cole Jr., Robert E. (Bob) Cole, and James Paul Leslie Sr.; sisters-in-law Genevieve Cole Leslie, Marion Lee Cole, Coleen Cole Salley, and Eleanor Perkins Cole; parents George Edward Fipps and Myrtle Daniels Fipps; parents-in-law Colonel James Perry and Una Currie Cole; and by nephew-in-law Robert Thomas (Bobby) Cole. Visiting will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 8, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Wednesday September 9, promptly at 1:00 p.m, at Port Hudson National Cemetery, where Jennetta will be interred next to her husband Tommy. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Coleen Salley Endowment Fund at the University of Southern Mississippi Foundation.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 5 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
SEP
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Port Hudson National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
