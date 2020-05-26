Jennie Crifasi Fonte
1917 - 2020
July 30, 1917 - May 24, 2020. Jennie Crifasi Fonte, 102, passed peacefully on May 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by husband John Fonte; brothers Peter Crifasi, Benjamin Crifasi, Sam Crifasi, Francis Crifasi; sister Rose Crifasi, and brother-in-law Jake Orr. She is survived by son James (Jenell), Grandson Paul (Rikki), Grandchildren Matthew, Andrew, Joshua and Rylee Fonte, brother Eldon Crifasi S.C., Rosemary Orr, Lorraine Drago (Joe), sister-in-law Sally Crifasi, numerous nieces, nephews, and the Fonte families. Special thanks to numerous family relatives, friends, doctors, nurses, Houston Hospice and others who interacted with Jennie during her 102 year lifespan. A walk through visitation will be held at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home on Thursday, May 28, from 4-6 P.M. A private family service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at Roselawn Cemetery in Baton Rouge, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to your favorite charities, Catholic High School, or St. Joseph's Academy in Baton Rouge, LA.

Published in The Advocate from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
MAY
29
Service
10:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
