July 30, 1917 - May 24, 2020. Jennie Crifasi Fonte, 102, passed peacefully on May 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by husband John Fonte; brothers Peter Crifasi, Benjamin Crifasi, Sam Crifasi, Francis Crifasi; sister Rose Crifasi, and brother-in-law Jake Orr. She is survived by son James (Jenell), Grandson Paul (Rikki), Grandchildren Matthew, Andrew, Joshua and Rylee Fonte, brother Eldon Crifasi S.C., Rosemary Orr, Lorraine Drago (Joe), sister-in-law Sally Crifasi, numerous nieces, nephews, and the Fonte families. Special thanks to numerous family relatives, friends, doctors, nurses, Houston Hospice and others who interacted with Jennie during her 102 year lifespan. A walk through visitation will be held at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home on Thursday, May 28, from 4-6 P.M. A private family service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at Roselawn Cemetery in Baton Rouge, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to your favorite charities, Catholic High School, or St. Joseph's Academy in Baton Rouge, LA.

