Jennie Frohn, 86, of Amite, Louisiana passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019. Jennie was born on September 29, 1932 to the late Thomas J. and Grace Hayden Ridgedell. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Tom Ridgedell, Jr., Wade Ridgedell, and C.W. Ridgedell, and two sisters, Helen Ridgedell and Evelyn Ridgedell Bennett. Jennie graduated from Amite High School. She married the love of her life, Robert Henry Frohn on January 22, 1955. They just celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. They were lifelong residents of Amite, Louisiana. Because of her love of flowers, she fulfilled her dream by owning and operating Frohn's Florist and Gifts for many years. She was a dedicated Christian lady who shared her love of God with her family and friends. Some of her favorite pastimes included being outside gardening, cooking delicious meals, and playing bridge. She is survived by her husband, Robert Frohn; sister, Jenelle Ridgedell Lawrence, Baker, LA; sister-in-law, Jill Ridgedell; one daughter, Alison Frohn Field and husband, Ricky, Amite, LA; three grandchildren; Christopher Bordelon, Hammond, LA; April Field Kemp and husband Jonathan, Hammond, LA; and Richard Henry Field and wife Kelly, Amite, LA; and three great granddaughters, Grace Kemp, Gretchen Field and Hayden Field; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, Louisiana from 8-11 am and religious service at 11 am conducted by her nephew, Rev. Brian Ridgedell. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com. Funeral Home McKneely Funeral Home - Amite

