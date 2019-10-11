Jennie McCraine Netterville, of Woodville, Mississippi, died Thursday evening, October 10, 2019, in Centreville, Mississippi, following a long illness. She was the daughter of Mrs. Tommie Jo Netterville Blackmon and the late Fredrick H. Netterville. Jennie was born on August 30, 1966, in Wilkinson County. She graduated from Wilkinson County Christian Academy and University of Southern Mississippi. She received her Masters of Education degree from William Carey College. An accomplished trained vocalist, she toured Europe twice as a member of the USM Chorale. She often sang at her church and at special occasions by request. Jennie had a special gift with youths and teaching was her calling. She taught English on high school and college levels and served as Headmistress for a time at Pine Hills Academy in Gloster, Mississippi. She was a tutor and mentor to many of her former students. Jennie was very involved in her community and her church, Corinth Church of Christ. She was a member of The Junior Irwin Russell Club, a patron of WCCA, and a founding board member of BACK: Bennett's Acts of Christian Kindness. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. She loved her family, friends, and all animals, especially her precious dog, Maggie. She is survived by her stepfather, Samuel Blackmon; sister Claudia Netterville Estes (Ken); and brothers Charles Thomas Netterville (Jan) and Wilson Howard Netterville (Allison); her nieces and nephews: Mathew Thomas Netterville (Lindsey), Charles Seth Netterville (Leighton), Lil Netterville Tanner (Wayne), Mary Claire Netterville Whetstone (Hayden), Dr. Christopher Carter Barnett (Jackie), Ann Fairly Barnett, Tommie Jo Netterville Barnett, Margaret Alexandra Netterville, Fredrick Harold Netterville III, and several great nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Matthew Netterville, Seth Netterville, Carter Barnett, Fred Netterville, Hayden Whetstone, Wayne Tanner, and Winn Netterville. Visitation will be at 2 PM, Sunday, October 13, with services at 3 PM at Corinth Church of Christ, 1409 Bu?alo Road, Woodville, Mississippi. Arrangements under direction of Newman Funeral Home. In lieu of ?owers, please donate to BACK: Bennett's Acts of Christian Kindness or the .