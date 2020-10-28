Jennie Skipper entered into eternal rest in Zachary, Louisiana, at the home of her loving granddaughter and caregiver, Shanikia Skipper on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was an 88 year old native of Ferriday, Louisiana. Viewing at Shiloh Missionary B.C. on Friday, October 30, 2020 from noon until service at 2:00 pm conducted by Rev. Fred Smith; interment at Hope Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Cynthia "Dianne" Scott and Joette Skipper; 13 grandchildren including Kenny Brown, Phillip, Tyrone and Shanikia Skipper whom she reared; siblings, Cinnicitas "Faye" Powell, Ida Green Roby and Ruby Skipper; host of great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her parents; four children; two sons-in-law; and two brothers-in-law. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.



