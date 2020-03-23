Jennie Viola Spiller Hood, 98, joined her husband in their eternal home on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home in Denham Springs, LA. She loved to cook for any and everybody, especially at her church where she enjoyed the fellowship and worship of her Lord. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend to so many. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her six sons, Danny Nagin, Don Nagin (Liz), Eddie Nagin (Dayna), Hollis Hood (Teresa), Kenneth Paul Hood (Sheila), Michael Ray Hood (Audrey); five daughters, Gail Nagin, Cathy Boone (Tom), Loretta Sullivan, Carelene Allen, Yvonne Bernard (Keith); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren; sister, Grace Eccles; and brother, Phillip Spiller. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Ella Spiller; 2 sons, Bobby Nagin and Johnny Hood Jr.; and 3 sisters and 5 brothers. A private family service will be held through Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs. In light of the restrictions, the family regrets no being able to invite extended family and friends, but appreciate your love and prayers during this difficult time. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020