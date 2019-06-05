Jennifer Ashley Mitchell-Carter Esq. (1985 - 2019)
Jennifer Ashley Mitchell-Carter, Esq. was born on April 16, 1985, in Shreveport, Louisiana. On Monday, May 27, 2019, she and Baby Carter were welcomed home by their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the New Gideon Baptist Church, 2552 Balis Dr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana and will continue on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10:00 AM at the Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Ashley's memories will be cherished by those left behind; her husband, Charles Ray Carter Jr.; mother, Jennifer Gail Walker Mitchell; father, James Bennett Mitchell; grandparents, John and Addie Bennett Mitchell, Henry Walker, and James Bennett; father and mother-in-law, Charles Ray Sr. and Betty Wright Carter; Siblings, JaKeva Mitchell, Karl Bennett Raggio, and Julius Mitchell; sister and brother-in-law Danielle Carter and Derrius Carter, senior; and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, other relatives, and friends. The funeral services are entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the J. Ashley Mitchell-Carter Scholarship Fund at jamcscholarship.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019
