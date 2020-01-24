Jennifer Ashley Ware, 34, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Jennifer loved going to the beach, taking pictures and shopping with her daughter, Allyse, as well as spending time with her family. She was a strong and devoted mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, and friend and will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Sunday, January 26, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. She is survived by her daughter, Allyse Clair Temple; mother and stepfather, Jerri and Donnie McClendon; father, Barry Ware; brother, David Ware; sisters, Lacie McClendon Marchiafava and husband, Chris, and Kacie McClendon Parlow and husband, Morgan; nieces Bayli McClendon and Brynli Marchiafava; nephews, Locke Ware and Bradyn Marchiafava; grandmother, Arlene Messa; aunt, Evette Necaise; and uncles, Bobby Necaise and Chris Ware. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite cancer charity. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020