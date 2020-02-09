A native of Baton Rouge and resident of St. Gabriel, Jennifer Pool Wills Kelley passed away on February 7, 2020 at the age of 49. She was a life-long member of First Presbyterian Church and was a proud member of the Worship Team Choir. Never meeting a stranger, Jennifer had a zest for life and loved to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoyed shopping, social events, adored animals, and delighted in traveling, especially to the Smokey Mountains in Tennessee. Jennie was a great listener and took great pride in keeping up with her friends lives. She is greatly loved and will be dearly missed. Jennifer is survived by her husband of 11 years, Jeffrey Kelley of St. Gabriel, LA; mother, Polly Wills of Baton Rouge, LA; siblings, Douglas Wills, Jr. (Patti) and Christy Moock (Pat) of Baton Rouge, LA; step-daughters, Katelyn Eubanks (Robert) and Brittany Valencia (Joseph) of Baton Rouge, LA; father and mother-in-law, Ben and Mary Kelley of St. Gabriel; grandchildren, Joie Valencia, Jude Valencia, Rhemy Eubanks and Wellington Eubanks of Baton Rouge, LA; and nieces and nephews, Cooper Wills of Baton Rouge, Madison Miles DeLee (Josh) of Clinton, LA, Chandler Miles, and Andrew Moock of Baton Rouge. LA. She is preceded in death by her father, Douglas "Reggie" Wills, Sr. Visitation will on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home (825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802) from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church (763 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70802) from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge. A special thanks to the St. Gabriel Fire Department for their assistance and care.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020