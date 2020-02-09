Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Pool Wills Kelley. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church 763 North Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church 763 North Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A native of Baton Rouge and resident of St. Gabriel, Jennifer Pool Wills Kelley passed away on February 7, 2020 at the age of 49. She was a life-long member of First Presbyterian Church and was a proud member of the Worship Team Choir. Never meeting a stranger, Jennifer had a zest for life and loved to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoyed shopping, social events, adored animals, and delighted in traveling, especially to the Smokey Mountains in Tennessee. Jennie was a great listener and took great pride in keeping up with her friends lives. She is greatly loved and will be dearly missed. Jennifer is survived by her husband of 11 years, Jeffrey Kelley of St. Gabriel, LA; mother, Polly Wills of Baton Rouge, LA; siblings, Douglas Wills, Jr. (Patti) and Christy Moock (Pat) of Baton Rouge, LA; step-daughters, Katelyn Eubanks (Robert) and Brittany Valencia (Joseph) of Baton Rouge, LA; father and mother-in-law, Ben and Mary Kelley of St. Gabriel; grandchildren, Joie Valencia, Jude Valencia, Rhemy Eubanks and Wellington Eubanks of Baton Rouge, LA; and nieces and nephews, Cooper Wills of Baton Rouge, Madison Miles DeLee (Josh) of Clinton, LA, Chandler Miles, and Andrew Moock of Baton Rouge. LA. She is preceded in death by her father, Douglas "Reggie" Wills, Sr. Visitation will on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home (825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802) from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church (763 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70802) from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge. A special thanks to the St. Gabriel Fire Department for their assistance and care. A native of Baton Rouge and resident of St. Gabriel, Jennifer Pool Wills Kelley passed away on February 7, 2020 at the age of 49. She was a life-long member of First Presbyterian Church and was a proud member of the Worship Team Choir. Never meeting a stranger, Jennifer had a zest for life and loved to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoyed shopping, social events, adored animals, and delighted in traveling, especially to the Smokey Mountains in Tennessee. Jennie was a great listener and took great pride in keeping up with her friends lives. She is greatly loved and will be dearly missed. Jennifer is survived by her husband of 11 years, Jeffrey Kelley of St. Gabriel, LA; mother, Polly Wills of Baton Rouge, LA; siblings, Douglas Wills, Jr. (Patti) and Christy Moock (Pat) of Baton Rouge, LA; step-daughters, Katelyn Eubanks (Robert) and Brittany Valencia (Joseph) of Baton Rouge, LA; father and mother-in-law, Ben and Mary Kelley of St. Gabriel; grandchildren, Joie Valencia, Jude Valencia, Rhemy Eubanks and Wellington Eubanks of Baton Rouge, LA; and nieces and nephews, Cooper Wills of Baton Rouge, Madison Miles DeLee (Josh) of Clinton, LA, Chandler Miles, and Andrew Moock of Baton Rouge. LA. She is preceded in death by her father, Douglas "Reggie" Wills, Sr. Visitation will on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home (825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802) from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church (763 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70802) from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge. A special thanks to the St. Gabriel Fire Department for their assistance and care. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close