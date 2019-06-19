Jerald J. Williams entered into eternal rest on June 11, 2019 at the age of 69. Survived by his daughter, Sabrina Hills-Lacey (Reginald); significant other, April Greene; sisters, Patricia Jordan (Duan) and Willie Mae McCastle (Adam); brother, Thomas Williams (Hilda); grandson, Reginald Lacey, Jr. Visitation Saturday, June 22, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Hadley R. Edwards officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019