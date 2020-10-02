Jerald "Jerry" "The Legend" Joseph Meliet, Jr., beloved husband, father, brother and son, was born February 11, 1957 and passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jerry retired after 38 years as an electrician for a local company. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending his free time on fishing trips with son, Jake, nephew, Damon, and friends Rod, Noonie and Willie. Jerry was known for his abilities as a master tradesman and there was nothing that he couldn't build or fix. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Gail Waino Meliet; daughter, Heather Meliet Montelaro and husband, Larry; son, Jake Meliet; grandpups Sophie, Abby and Westley; mother, Josephine Curtis; sisters, Julia Thomas (Les), Sharon Meliet and Frances Meliet; nephew, Damon Thomas and wife, Alisa, and Trey Thomas; niece, Kaitlyn Thomas; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerald Joseph Meliet Sr.; and niece, Dawn Thomas Melancon. Greenoaks handled arrangements.

