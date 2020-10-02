1/1
Jerald Joseph "Jerry' 'The Legend" Meliet Jr.
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerald "Jerry" "The Legend" Joseph Meliet, Jr., beloved husband, father, brother and son, was born February 11, 1957 and passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jerry retired after 38 years as an electrician for a local company. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending his free time on fishing trips with son, Jake, nephew, Damon, and friends Rod, Noonie and Willie. Jerry was known for his abilities as a master tradesman and there was nothing that he couldn't build or fix. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Gail Waino Meliet; daughter, Heather Meliet Montelaro and husband, Larry; son, Jake Meliet; grandpups Sophie, Abby and Westley; mother, Josephine Curtis; sisters, Julia Thomas (Les), Sharon Meliet and Frances Meliet; nephew, Damon Thomas and wife, Alisa, and Trey Thomas; niece, Kaitlyn Thomas; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerald Joseph Meliet Sr.; and niece, Dawn Thomas Melancon. Greenoaks handled arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved